The generator will be ready for use in mid-November.

Whangamōmona is receiving an emergency backup electricity supply.

Electricity distribution company Powerco is installing a generator in a fenced-off area of a layby, on the Stratford side of SH43. The generation and other equipment are being delivered this month, and the backup supply is expected to work from mid-November.

Powerco general manager of electricity Karen Frew says while the power line feeding the township has been upgraded, in the event it is unavailable, the generator means electricity can be supplied.

"If there is an outage on the power line into the town because of damage, like a tree going through the line in a storm, or during a planned outage for maintenance, the whole town could be without power for a period. By adding backup generation, there's a supply resource ready to go to help power the township in the event of the electricity feed being unavailable."








