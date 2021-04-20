Whangamomona residents discuss Long Term Plan with Stratford district councillors

Stratford district councillors travelled to the republic for the annual Whangamomona council meeting.

The wheels on the bus went round and round, and round round.

In fact they went round and round for a 120km round trip when Stratford councillors travelled to the Republic of Whangamomona for their annual council meeting at the remote republic.

The Stratford District Council held a Long Term Plan consultation meeting followed by a public forum and an ordinary council meeting at the Whangamomona Hall last Tuesday.

Four residents turned up to the meeting, where mayor Neil Volzke highlighted the main points of the plan which is open for submission until May 2.

"In the plan there are four key issues which are water metering, waste minimisation, an economic development targeted rate, and a proposed residential subdivision. We want to make sure we get good feedback on these issues," said Volzke.

He said while the water metering and waste minimisation didn't affect the residents of Whangamomona, the economic development rate would.

The rate would go towards improving the look and 'feel' of the town.

Council is looking to collect an additional $1.9 million over the next 10 years to fund economic development activities, including the review of the local economic development strategy and then to deliver projects such as town centre plans, and promotion of the district, said Volzke.

"It is proposed that those who would gain more from the improvements made to the town will contribute more. It would cut the cost for ratepayers including people in the republic."

Whangamomona Hotel owner Richard Pratt used the public forum to ask councillors about the republic's status.

"I believe Whanga should have a heritage status. The Whangamomona Hotel is registered as a heritage building. Why isn't the post office, bank, the hall and our other buildings also registered? I believe Whangamomona is a unique town and the country is proud of Whanga as a travel destination."

Volzke said Richard is welcome to talk at the upcoming submission hearing.

"We will make a decision then and If we agree there is a process to follow."

Richard also asked councillors about the progress of a cycle track close to the town.

"There is no signage so there is no way to encourage people to go down the track."

Volzke said the process was being held up by other parties.

"The signs have been sitting at council since last year. It's very frustrating."

Richard's final question was about the expected start of the sealing of the remaining unsealed section of State Highway 43.

"Will it be this year or in this decade?"

Volzke said he had anticipated that question.

"I asked Waka Kotahi for an official response from the regional director. They said the sealing work will begin in late 2021."

Volzke said the annual meeting always provides valuable feedback for the council.

"I encourage people to have their say on the Long Term Plan."