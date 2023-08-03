Westend Hire Stratford Street Sprint 2022 winner Brent Sellens will defend his title at the upcoming event. Photo / Helen Cameron

Westend Hire Stratford Street Sprint 2022 winner Brent Sellens will defend his title at the upcoming event. Photo / Helen Cameron

An estimated 40 cars will roll into Stratford for the 33rd Westend Hire Stratford Street Sprint.

Event secretary Helen Cameron says the number is capped at 40 entries and with only a few spots left, she expects a full-on day of racing action.

“Our competitors come from all over the North Island with entries from the top of the Island to Wellington and everywhere in between.”

On the day cars will race along Warwick Rd and Orlando, Cordelia and Romeo streets, completing two laps of the 1km circuit.

She says Brent Sellens from Feilding is coming back to defend his 2022 title.

“He did some excellent racing last year in his Toyota Yaris GR. He’ll be in top form trying to hold on to the trophy.”

Helen says this year spectators won’t just see cars, with a Wellington entrant coming in an off-road racing cart used in hill climbs.

“The driver comes from Wellington and will be racing in an off-roader cart used for hill climbs. It’s going to be interesting to see how it performs in the street sprint.”

There will be coffee and food carts on the day to allow people to eat and drink while they watch the racing action.

Sponsored by Westend Hire, Helen says the event always receives support from the Stratford community.

“Stratford District Council has always supported us and local businesses jump on board each year supplying spot prizes for the drivers.”

The event also serves as a fundraiser and training opportunity.

“The Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade uses this event as training and members fill up the barriers with water. This year the Stratford Runners and Walkers Club will collect the gold coin donations at the gates.”

While everyone wants to be close to the action, Helen says it’s important to listen to marshalls on the day.

“We want this event to be safe for everyone so if you’re asked to move please do so.”

The Details

What: Westend Hire Stratford Street Sprint

When: Sunday, August 13. Racing starts 10am

Where: Spectator entry on Orlando, Cordelia and Ariel streets.

Cost: Gold coin donation