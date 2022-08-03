The Westend Hire Stratford Street Sprint is back for its 32nd year. Photo/ Nigel Swan

An estimated 45 drivers will race around the industrial area of Stratford for the 32nd Westend Hire Stratford Street Sprint.

Event secretary Helen Cameron says driver number are up this year, meaning plenty of action to see on the day.

"At the moment I have 23 cars registered but as soon as the link for the event went live on Facebook, I had nine entries just like that so I expect we'll reach our goal."

Drivers travel from Wellington, Whanganui, Auckland and from around the region to take part.

"This year majority of the entries are from outside of Taranaki. It's exciting to know the event is putting Stratford on the map and also that we're bringing in people to our region."

The circuit for the event is Orlando St, Warwick Rd, and Cordelia and Romeo Sts. Drivers do two laps of the kilometre-long circuit and Helen says residents and businesses in the industrial area have been supportive of the event since it first started.

"The people are really good. Hinton's Contracting lets us use their yard for a service area for the cars and the Stratford District Council has been really good over the years as well."

She says the event is great fun but wants people to remember to be safe at all times.

"For health and safety reasons, if someone is asked to move by an official, can they please do so. It's about keeping everyone safe."

The event is sponsored by Westend Hire and she says Gavin Cox from Westend Hire has been good at supporting the street sprint.

"He has provided a trophy to give to the winner in recent years and he supplies the barriers for the event."

She says without the support of businesses, sponsors and volunteers, the event wouldn't be possible.

"Club X helps us marshall and the Egmont Classic Car Register helps on the day as well. We have so many people who work hard and support us so this event is possible."

As well as providing entertainment for Stratford, the event works as a training opportunity for the Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade and a fundraiser opportunity for the Stratford High School sports teams.

"The fire brigade fills the barriers for us and members from the Stratford High School sports teams collect the gold coin donation. We're happy to be able to offer a good day of entertainment and a fundraising and training opportunity for the community."

The details:

What: Westend Hire Stratford Street Sprint

When: Sunday, August 14, racing starts at 10.30am.

Where: Spectator entrance through Orlando St.

Cost: Gold coin donation.