Westend Hire Stratford Street Sprint back for 31st year

The event takes place August 15. Photo/ Nigel Swan

There will be plenty of thrills and hopefully no spills at the 31st Westend Hire Stratford Street Sprint this month.

Event secretary Helen Cameron says an anticipated 30 competitors will race around the Stratford circuit on the day.

"We have entries from Taranaki, as well as Wellington and Hamilton. We're expecting up to 30 drivers for the event."

The circuit for the event is Orlando St, Warwick Rd, and Cordelia and Romeo Sts. Drivers do two laps of the kilometre-long circuit.

"There will be a variety of cars on the day, from classic to modern and everything in between."

Helen competed in last year's event.

"It was my first time competing in the event for 15 years. I loved it, I had forgotten the thrill but it all came back to me."

Throughout the day there will be demonstrations run by members of Club X Stratford on classic motorbikes.

Helen says the event has received a lot of support over the years.

"Stratford District Council have been good at supporting us every year, and the residents and businesses in the circuit have always shown their support. We are heavily supported by our sponsors which we're grateful for."

Helen says the event also provides opportunity for the community.

"The event serves as a fundraiser for Stratford High School's basketball team, who will be stationed at the entrances collecting the gold coin fee and providing food and drink. The Stratford Fire Brigade use the event as training with their new volunteers when filling the barriers with water. So the event gives back to the community in a number of ways, entertainment, a fundraiser for a local school, and a way for our firefighters to train."

She says there is plenty of seating for the crowds.

"For health and safety reasons, if someone is asked to move by an official, can they please do so."

The details:

What: Westend Hire Stratford Street Sprint

When: August 15, starting at 9am

Where: Entrance for spectators in Orlando St

Cost: Gold coin donation entry fee, food and drink available

The prizegiving will take place at Club X.