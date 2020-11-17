Wellington artist Lotte Hawley begins work on Bizlink Hāwera mural project

Wellington based artist Lotte Hawley transforming the wall into a Hāwera focused mural. Photo/ Supplied.

Work has begun on the Bizlink Hāwera mural project.

The project is transforming the Best for Less wall, facing into the Hāwera town square, into a Hāwera focused mural.

Wellington based artist Lotte Hawley was in Hāwera last week completing the initial outline for the mural.

The mural titled A Secret World features a young girl pushing open a bookcase filled with Hawera focused books, revealing a glimpse of Mount Taranaki.

Book titles include Ko te kupu te ora by Ngāti Ruanui, I want to ride my bicycle by Mike Seaver and Came a hot Friday by Ronald Hugh Morrieson.