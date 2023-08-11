Wreaths were placed at the Malone Gates in Stratford durung a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Chunuk Bair. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Wreaths were placed at the Malone Gates in Stratford durung a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Chunuk Bair. Photo / Ilona Hanne

A ceremony took place on Tuesday, August 8 to honour the 108th anniversary of the Battle for Chunuk Bair.

Councillor Ellen Hall spoke at the service, reminding those present of the history of Chunuk Bair.

“On 8 August ,1915 Lieutenant Colonel William George Malone’s battalion seized the strategic heights of Chunuk Bair. He was accidentally killed by supporting artillery fire. The tenacity displayed by the Wellington Infantry Battalion in the face of the overwhelming odds they were up against that day embodied the spirit of their commanding officer ... Today we acknowledge Lieutenant Colonel William George Malone and the Wellington Infantry Battalion and the Battle of Chunuk Bair.”

Members of the No 48 Squadron Air Cadets were present, as were members of the RSA, the New Zealand Defence Force, elected members and council staff, and members of the public. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The ceremony was held at the Malone Gates in Stratford, and included the laying of wreaths by Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke and RSA Representative John More.

Members of the New Zealand Defence Force were present for the service, as were Air Cadets from No 48 Air Squadron, council staff and elected members, and members of the public. As well as the laying of wreaths, the Last Post and the Reveille were played, with a minute’s silence observed by all present to mark the sacrifice and service given by Malone and his men.



