Noklair Milton from Waverley receives congratulations from South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon.

A new mural at a South Taranaki pool has showcased a young artist’s talent.

The end result of a “Mural Design Competition” launched in April 2022 for a new mural at Waverley Pool was officially opened at a ceremony in December.

Proposed by local artist, Jenni Corbett, and supported by the Pātea Community Board, the mural design competition reflected the breadth of talent in the area, especially from promising new artists.

The competition offered the opportunity for the community to get creative while providing another point of interest in Waverley. The council encouraged budding artists in the Waverley, Whenuakura and Waitotara areas to enter, either as an individual or a group.

Three shortlisted designs went to a public vote at the local LibraryPlus, with 9-year-old Noklair Milton’s design winning the vote.

The project was facilitated by the South Taranaki District Council’s arts coordinator, Michaela Stoneman, who worked directly with the young artist to refine her design to fit well on the building and guided her through the design process, including selecting speciality paint colours.

Eltham-based professional mural artist Dan Mills was tasked with bringing the designs to life on the front of the Waverley Pool building.

Michaela says Dan has done a great job translating Noklair’s concept drawings into vibrant, dynamic artwork that represents the local community.

“We are really fortunate to have such creative people in South Taranaki. Art gives context to place, brightens up our lives and inspires us to be creative.”

At the ceremony, South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon thanked the artists and funders of the project.

Waitotara School attended the ceremony, sang a waiata and supported their school friend in her achievement.

The completion of the mural coincided with the opening of the rural pools for the summer season. Be sure to check out the vibrant new mural next time you are heading through Waverley.