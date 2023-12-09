A collection of Karen Waterson's paintings and her husband Tony's wooden sculptures for the Party of Three exhibition at Fenton Street Arts Collective. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A collection of Karen Waterson's paintings and her husband Tony's wooden sculptures for the Party of Three exhibition at Fenton Street Arts Collective. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A Stratford family are displaying a range of their artwork at a local gallery.

Karen Waterson, her husband Tony and Tasha Waterson have joined forces in the Party of Three exhibition now on display at Fenton Street Arts Collective.

Karen says the exhibition features sculptures, life drawings and paintings.

“Tony has wood sculptures on display, as he is a wood sculptor and turner. Our daughter Tasha does life drawings and makes them into 3D sculptures using copper pipe. I believe they are unique as I haven’t seen anything like it before. I am a realist painter and paint landscapes, birds and animals using oil and acrylic paint.”

She says Tony is a talented sculptor.

“He has just won four prizes at the Taranaki Woodskills Festival.”

Tasha Waterson's 3D copper sculptures are on display at Fenton Street Arts Collective for the Party of Three exhibition. Photo / Alyssa Smith

She says working together as a family is exciting.

“Fenton Street Arts Collective co-owner Jo Stallard gave us the idea to work together. It’s a great opportunity as we haven’t done a joint exhibition with our daughter before.”

Karen and Tony have displayed their work in the Taranaki Arts Trail, opening their home to visitors so they can see their works. Karen says it’s her and Tony’s first time exhibiting at Fenton Street Art Collective.

“It is exciting doing an exhibition with our daughter.”

The Details:

What: Party of Three

When: On display until January 31, 2024

Where: Fenton Street Arts Collective, 11 Fenton St, Stratford







