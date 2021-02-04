Water restrictions in place for Stratford district

The water restrictions apply to those using the Stratford, Toko, or Midhirst water supply. Photo/ File

The recent dry weather in Central Taranaki has taken its toll on the Stratford water supply.

Stratford District Council imposed the water restrictions from Wednesday, February 3.

"River levels have dropped below the point where we need to reduce the amount of water we take from the Pātea River to ensure stream health," says chief executive Sven Hanne.

The water restrictions apply to those using the Stratford, Toko or Midhirst water supply, and mean a total ban on sprinkler and irrigation systems, and on unattended hoses.

Handheld hoses can be used depending on house numbers. Even numbered houses on even days and odd numbered houses on odd days.

Residents are asked to help conserve water by turning off taps and fixing leaking taps and pipes.

The restrictions remain in place until further notice.