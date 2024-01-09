Eve Mercer, 11, practices moving the ball across the water during a water polo practice session at Wai o Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre on Monday, January 8. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The school holidays are the perfect time to try something new, says Stratford District Council aquatic services team leader Rennie Naicker.

One of new things local tamariki can try out is water polo, with a couple of introductory lessons on offer at Wai o Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre this month.

Kids dived into the first session on Monday this week, with a second session scheduled for January 23.

Rennie says the lessons are for children aged 8 and over.

“By introducing kids to the sport at a young age, we’re giving them time to get engaged and understand how to play.”

Water polo is similar to soccer, he says.

“Players can only use one hand to catch and pass the ball. It’s similar to soccer, because you have to get the ball past the goalkeeper to score.”

Water polo is one of many activities in Stratford District Council’s summer school holiday programme, and does more than just keep children busy for an hour or so, he says.

“It’s something new for the kids and is another way we can encourage people to get in the water. If they learn how to play now, by the time they get to university, they’ll be excellent players and can join the university teams. Being part of teams will help their social wellbeing, and they’ll also keep fit.”

One of the children learning a few new skills in the first session was 11-year-old Eve Mercer.

“I like trying new things, especially if they’re challenging. It was a bit hard because we could only use one hand to catch and pass the ball.”

Jett Mercer, 9, gets ready to score a goal in water polo at Wai o Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre on Monday, January 8. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Eve’s brother Jett, 9, liked scoring goals.

“It was fun throwing the ball and trying to get it past the goalie.”

Ashley Mattock, 13, said she enjoys going to the pool and was happy to try something new.

“I love being in the water. Water polo is another way to get in the pool and have fun.”

Ashley Mattock, 13, gets ready to throw a ball during a water polo game at Wai o Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre on Monday, January 8. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Rennie says he hopes to see more new faces at the second session running later this month.

“Join us and try something new.”

The Details

What: Water polo introductory lesson

When: Tuesday, January 23 from 11am - 1pm

Cost: Pool entry fee

Register: Eventbrite.co.nz

Other: For children aged 8 and over.