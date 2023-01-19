Night-time closures to the northbound lane between Midhirst and Inglwood will be in place as road works happen. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Night-time closures to the northbound lane between Midhirst and Inglwood will be in place as road works happen. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Road users are urged to plan ahead if travelling on State Highway 3.

Starting Sunday, January 22, there will be a week of night-time closures to the northbound lane between Midhirst and Inglewood as roadworks take place.

The work is weather dependent and will take six or seven nights.

Rob Service, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport agency system manager for Taranaki, says crews will be sealing large sections of road between 7pm and 3am.

“We’ve opted to do this work at night to minimise disruption to road users and prevent large traffic queues from forming as a result of the works. While work is under way, SH3 between Dudley Rd in Inglewood and Old Mountain Rd will be closed to northbound traffic. Those heading north should take local road routes or consider using SH45 if feasible.”

The southbound lane will remain open under a temporary speed limit.

Rob says the work depends largely on warm night-time temperatures and is subject to be rescheduled at short notice due to weather.

“People are encouraged to check the Waka Kotahi journey planner or Waka Kotahi’s Central North Island Facebook page for updates on these works. Temporary speed restrictions will remain in place overnight while the new seals set.

“To minimise the risk of damage to both vehicles and the new seals, it is crucial road users adhere to all temporary speed restrictions in place.”

He says it’s important to get the work completed and that Waka Kotahi understands the frustration it may cause.

“We want to thank all road users and the community for their patience and understanding.”