Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency: Night works planned for New Plymouth's Leach St

Night works will begin on SH45 Leach St in New Plymouth from Thursday, May 20. Photo / 123rf

Night works will begin on SH45 Leach St in New Plymouth from Thursday, May 20. Photo / 123rf

Night works to renew the asphalt on SH45 Leach St, between Eliot St and Liardet St, in New Plymouth will take place from Thursday, May 20 to Thursday, May 27, excluding Saturday, May 22.

Crews will be on site each night from 5.30pm to 6.30am, with traffic management in place, restricted speed limits and signposted detours. Work will alternate between lanes, with one lane operational while work is carried out.

On the first night of work, the intersection of SH45 Leach St and Eliot St will be closed to all traffic with a signed detour in place.

During the day both lanes on Leach St will be open. Some traffic management will remain in place with a 30km/h temporary speed limit and drivers may experience an uneven surface.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed.

Visit the interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the latest information on roadworks, traffic, road closures and detours to help plan your trip.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.