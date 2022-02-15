Waitara's Te Awa Church received funding from the Taranaki Electricity Trust. Photo/ Google

A Waitara church will soon be cooler in summer and warmer in winter thanks to a grant.

River of Life People's Charitable Trust, operating under Te Awa, received $6000 in the recent Taranaki Electricity Trust (TET) grants.

Committee chair Jo Parker says the grant will help fund air conditioning units.

"At the moment the building gets very hot in summer and freezing in winter. The air conditioning units are a way we can make the facility a nice, comfortable and welcoming environment for those who use it."

Each Sunday, services take place at the building and during the week the space is used by a number of community groups.

"We have all sorts of groups from Tui Ora's Kai Matua groups, land-based training, and an empathy support group. The facility was also used as a location for people to receive a Covid-19 test."

As well as having community groups come through the doors, she says Te Awa is often finding ways to support Waitara.

"We have a small partnership with the food bank where we volunteer our time to help them, and also collect donations for them as well. Supporting our community is something we take seriously."

Te Awa also spreads festive cheer around the Christmas period, giving out free icecreams at the Waitara Christmas Parade.

"Unfortunately last year we were unable to do this because the parade was cancelled. However, in 2020 we distributed 1200 free icecreams. It's something we enjoy doing. Spreading cheer and giving back to the community is important."

TET chairman Alan Jamieson says it's important for community facilities to have comfortable, working spaces.

"They're places the community comes together and it's important they're comfortable, clean, and welcoming. TET thinks it's important to support places and organisations that benefit the community."