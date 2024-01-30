Celebrate Waitangi Day event at New Plymouth’s Ngāmotu Beach promises a great day out for the whole whānau.

New Plymouth’s Ngāmotu Beach will be packed with free entertainment on Waitangi Day.

New Plymouth District Council has organised a Celebrate Waitangi Day on February 6, which includes live music, kai and activities.

Live performances include kapa haka, bilingual Māori electronica, bands The Groove Hutt and Trip Change and raranga weaving displays.

In an emailed press release, New Plymouth District Council events lead Lisa Ekdahl said the annual event is a great way to bring people together to celebrate Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

There are plenty of activities planned with tī rākau (stick) games, colouring in for the tamariki and bumper balls for the first two hours of the event. Department of Conservation and Migrant Connections will have stalls and there will be food and coffee carts on site.

The Details:

What: Celebrate Waitangi Day

When: Tuesday, February 6, 3pm-6pm

Where: Ngāmotu Beach, 51 Ocean View Parade, Moturoa, New Plymouth

Other: Free entry



