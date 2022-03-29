Club President Bryce Jensen and Jane, winners of Straight Hunt. Photo/ Supplied

Cool, blustery conditions did not prevent the 262 runs at the Waihi-Waitara Collie Club 96th Sheep Dog Trial.

The weather conditions challenged man and dog, but with great sheep and skill the short head and yard event had many completed yards.

The club had a couple of open wins, B. Gower and Phillip in the long head 95pts, B. Jensen and Jane in the straight hunt 97pts.

Taranaki centre triallist Dan Murphy from Whangamomona with trace won the short head and yards with 98pts.



Felicity Bishop with Trick won the A. Stewart Memorial Trophy for the local female competitor and dog, scoring the highest points overall events.

Club president Bryce Jensen and Cub were the winners of the EWJ Denty Memorial Trophy for best local with a combined score for long head and short head and yards.

A lack of grass, due to the dry weather over summer, means the Tarata Dog Trials planned for the weekend have been cancelled.

Results:

Event one Long Head: 1st B Gower, Phillip, 95pts, 2nd and Ist Intermediate T Rumball, Brooke, 94pts, 3rd G Drake, Baldy, 93pts, 4th DB Mullins, Ace, 92.5pts, 5th K Lobb, Kris, 92.25pts, 1st Intermediate T Rumball

1st Maiden P Martin, Sweep, 88pts. Event two Short Head and Yard: 1st D Murphy, Trace, 98pts, 2nd and 1st Intermediate L Grattan, Brooke, 97pts, 3rd C Baker, Ned, 96pts, 4th L Grattan, Ash, 94.75pts, 5th K Lobb, Billy, 94.5pts, 1st Maiden I Burling, Donna, 94pts.

Event three Zig Zag Hunt: 1st F Smith, Punch, 97pts, 2nd 1st Intermediate and Maiden D Stewart, Jade, 96.5pts, 3rd B Gower, May, 96pts, 4th B Jensen, Gunner, 95.75pts, 5th L Bishop, Cobba, 95.5pts. Event four Straight Hunt: 1st B Jensen, Jane, 97pts, 2nd G Drake, Short, 96.75pts, 3rd and 1st Intermediate P Martin, Tough, 96.5pts, 4th S Murphy, Savvy, 96pts, 5th T Rumball, Cooper, 95pts,1st Maiden T Rumball, Ross, 93.5pts.