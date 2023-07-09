Aalliana Young, 9, tries out the rope swing at the end of the course. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The school holidays is the perfect time to introduce a new inflatable at Wai o Rua- Stratford Aquatic Centre, says aquatics services team leader Rennie Naicker.

“The new inflatable is already a popular addition to our collection of pool toys and inflatables.”

Funded by Taranaki Electricity Trust, the inflatable obstacle course arrived just in time for the school holidays, giving tamariki something new to enjoy over the school break.

Aaliana Young, 9, was one of the children who enjoyed having a go on the new inflatable. She says the new inflatable is fun but challenging.

“It’s different to what they usually have. I really liked the end when you swing off the rope into the water.”

She says she likes visiting the pool with her family and was excited to see the new inflatable up and running on a recent visit.

“I like that there’s something new I can play on now. It’s so much fun.”

Rennie says it is the second obstacle course-style inflatable they have at the pool, meaning staff can alternate them.

“It makes it more fun for the kids. It’s not the same course each day. It could be one or the other. We are also running exercise courses during the school holidays and the inflatables are a great source of entertainment for older children while parents or caregivers participate in the exercise classes.”

Providing a new experience is a way to encourage children to visit their local pool, he says.

“If we can encourage kids to be active at a young age then it’s more likely they will carry it on when they become adults. We want to encourage people to keep fit and live healthy lifestyles. Part of that is by exercising or swimming regularly.”











