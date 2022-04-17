Volunteers are sought to help beautify the old Midhirst Cemetery. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Volunteers are sought to help beautify the old Midhirst Cemetery. Photo / Ilona Hanne

When Clare O'Connell visited the old Midhirst Cemetery, she had an idea for the community.

"My great-great-grandmother's headstone was being replaced to include more of her history. My cousin organised it all. We had an unveiling and while I was there I admired the cemetery and got thinking."

Clare remembers visiting the cemetery and the grave of her great-great-grandmother Frances Snell with her father when she was a child.

"Back then I was surrounded with stock, initially cows then later sheep. How lovely that this cemetery is now well fenced, keeping the four-legged visitors out. The memorial wall and front gate are impressive and with the well-maintained lawn, it now looks like a lovely historic cemetery."

Having also visited Te Henui Cemetery in New Plymouth, Clare says she started thinking about ways the Midhirst one could become a colourful garden like that.

Her idea started with thinking it needed a seat so people could sit at the cemetery while remembering their loved ones.

"Then I thought, how fantastic would it be to have a little bit of colour and a garden filled with beautiful flowers for people to look at while visiting those who have passed."

The old cemetery is on Beaconsfield Rd, next to the new Midhirst cemetery. The first confirmed burial in the cemetery took place in December 1882 and for some time it was the only cemetery in the district. The last burial there was in November 1956 and the cemetery officially closed in 1995.

Clare says as there are a lot of keen gardeners in the central Taranaki region, she'd love to get other green-thumbed enthusiasts involved.

"If people had spare plants or seeds that could be donated that would be great. It would be a real community effort.

"We could involve gardening groups, and other green thumbs to help. It would give the cemetery a little bit of colour and when people are visiting their loved ones, they could drop off some seeds or do a bit of gardening as well."

Clare has contacted Stratford District Council which has given its support to the idea.

"Council talked to its contractors and a community group member about the idea and where the garden could be situated in the cemetery. I can't wait to see this project start."

She has suggested a monthly working bee.

"We could make that the drop off day for spare plants and the day gardeners could come down and help out."

■ For more information, or to get involved contact the Stratford District Council on 06 765 6099.