Residents enjoyed a visit from members of the Taranaki Swiss Club last month. Photo / Supplied

When members of the Taranaki Swiss Club visited the Maryann rest home last month, they brought plenty of good cheer with them, says registered diversional therapist Andrea Walker.

"It was a real morale booster for all staff and residents after the past few months."

Andrea says the visit was enjoyed by all.

"It was such a great celebration of Swiss heritage."

Several residents have a personal Swiss connection, she says.

"This is the first year we had so many residents of Swiss descent in our facility. One of our ladies used to be in the Swiss Club and her brother is still playing the piano accordion now."

The Taranaki Swiss Club, which is based in Kaponga, was formed 70 years ago. It began with the aim "to conserve, promote and advance the cultural standards of citizens of Swiss blood living within New Zealand".

Nearly 30 years later, in 1981, club members formally opened their official clubhouse, located on Grace Ave in Kaponga and the club is still going strong today, with a variety of events and competitions throughout the year.