Venture Taranaki's chief executive Justine Gilliland resigns

Venture Taranaki chief executive Justine Gilliland has announced she is to depart the organisation in 2022 once a successor for the role is found.

Justine Gilliland joined Venture Taranaki in 2018 in the role of general manager, transitional economy, before moving into the chief executive position in March 2019.

During her tenure, the agency instigated the National New Energy Development Centre - now known as Ara Ake; delivered the Taranaki Story, and the Taranaki 2050 Roadmap and pathway plans to a low emissions future.

Board chairwoman Joanna Breare says Justine should be immensely proud of what she has accomplished and praised her for her leadership and vision during an unprecedented period of uncertainty and challenge.

"Justine's vision for a thriving Taranaki started with building a thriving Venture Taranaki and I would like to thank her on behalf of the board and her colleagues for her work and dedication over the last few years as she steered the organisation, as well as the region in many ways, through some challenging waters."

Justine's resignation comes as she focuses on her governance career, adding to her existing director roles at Manaaki Whenua, AGMARDT (the Agricultural and Marketing Research and Development Trust), and EDNZ.

Justine left Wellington in 2018, returning home to Taranaki with her young family, and said she is looking forward to having more time with them.

"With this new direction, comes the opportunity for another to pick up the reigns at Te Puna Umanga and take the organisation through its next phase, as I look to focus on my governance career and spend more time with my family."

Joanna said Justine leaves the agency in good stead and future-ready, with a clear impact strategy developed in 2019, the region's vision and direction developed and implementation in full swing, and with increased revenue for the trust, largely due to additional central government funding secured for strategic initiatives.

She said a highly talented team remains, committed to advancing the region in concert with the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and focused on innovation and entrepreneurship, having now settled into their modern, open-plan premises on the corner of King and Dawson.

"It has been a privilege to serve in this role," Justine said.

"I would like to thank and acknowledge the VT board, and our chair Joanna Breare along with our immediate past chair Jamie Tuuta, and former chair Robin Brockie, for their support and guidance, as well as my team at Venture Taranaki who have done an outstanding job at rising to some huge challenges in recent times.

"We have come together to achieve some amazing impacts over the past few years, and I know this momentum and passion will continue into the future."

Justine will remain with Venture Taranaki/Te Puna Umanga until a new chief executive starts, expected to occur in the first part of 2022.