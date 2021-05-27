Venture Taranaki: Taranaki Story to showcase region

Venture Taranaki chief executive Justine Gilliland. Photo/ Supplied

This week marked the launch of the Taranaki Story, as Venture Taranaki made available over 400 assets and resources to support Taranaki enterprises.

The Taranaki Story will support the regional profile across Aotearoa, and the world.

Venture Taranaki chief executive Justine Gilliland says the story comprises a narrative, tools and resources that the region's enterprises and the Taranaki community can use to stand strong in their sense of self.

Akin to the widely known New Zealand Story that launched in November 2013 and has been utilised by thousands of New Zealand organisations ever since, the Taranaki Story was initially spurred by misperceptions of the region since the Government's offshore drilling announcement in 2018.

"Following that announcement, a perception proliferated that Taranaki is a 'sunset' region; nothing could be further from the truth. The Taranaki Story helps to show the true breadth and diversity of our strengths, initiatives, and innovations."

The Taranaki Story is a PGF funded project, which began in June 2019. The project was put on hold during lockdown due to the large amount of community input required to reach delivery.

The project was delivered in two stages, the first being community consultation and engagement, which saw the delivery of over 13 workshops.

The second stage saw Venture Taranaki working with local creative agency Strategy Collective, bringing to life the stories that were captured as part of community consultation.

The project has brought together business, iwi, community, government, and local government, with over 500 stakeholders engaged throughout the various project stages, from community workshops to the individuals who gave their time to participate in the filming and photography.

Enterprises and community kaupapa will be able to utilise the story's comprehensive toolkit, having free access to imagery, videography, a sound library, presentations, guides, case studies, infographics, and animated giphys.

The themes that have been launched under the wider Taranaki Story narrative are: Environment; Business, Innovation and Export; Iwi; Visit; Energy; Live and Work; and Food and Hospitality.

"The seven pou, or seven themes, that we have launched with today were identified as part of our initial community workshops, and are a direct reflection of what our community sees as unique and of importance to Taranaki today and in the future."

Justine says the beauty with this project is that the story isn't static, it's living, and it doesn't have an end.

"We will continue to care for this asset and moving forward we will look for new ways to expand on the richness of our existing kōrero, and resources, using community feedback and input."

A pre-screening of the Taranaki story was shared with those who contributed to the project on Tuesday evening, May 25.

Speakers included Venture Taranaki and Tourism New Zealand chairperson Jamie Tuuta, Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa chairperson and Taranaki Story advisory member Liana Poutu, NPDC mayor Neil Holdom, and Venture Taranaki CE Justine Gilliland.

"We have endured a global pandemic, engaged with more than 500 people, and filmed at over 100 locations across our entire region. We have gone as far as the district borders will allow, and as deep as the depths of the Patea bar courtesy of our partners at Project Reef Life, and now we ask you to do the rest," said Justine as she addressed the crowd at the pre-launch screening.

The Taranaki Story assets are available online and will be playing at local museums and galleries over the next month, including, Aotea Utanganui - Museum of South Taranaki, local i-sites, and Visitors Centres.