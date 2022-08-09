Curator Aimee Ralfini outside Vallery. Photo/ Supplied

The Coastal Arts Trail is officially launched to stakeholders in Taranaki.

The announcement marks the endpoint in a long road that had a unique partnership between Venture Taranaki, Whanganui and Partners, and the Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA) (Manawatū).

The partners collaborated to leverage their individual depth of artistic and cultural assets to give New Zealand's latest hero arts tourism product.

The Coastal Arts Trail is New Zealand's newest and largest arts tourism experience, featuring over 60 stops across the lower west coast of the North Island, including more than 30 stops in the Taranaki region.

The trail is an easy, self-driving, art lovers journey through the Taranaki, Whanganui, and Manawatū regions, taking visitors through an eclectic mix of public art, street art, galleries, and museums.

From well-known institutions to hidden gems away from the beaten track, travellers can expect a full range of art experiences throughout the three regions. And, if they're lucky enough to get a booking for the world's first gallery camper, they can also do it in style.

The creative industry is a shared strategic focus for all three regions, and this is their most significant collaboration to date, to ensure a united approach. After extensive planning, the vision for the trail was realised with the help of government funding for the recovery of tourism communities affected by Covid-19.

Taranaki regional development agency Venture Taranaki embarked on the collaboration with an ambition to build awareness around the arts and cultural offerings in Taranaki, and to increase visitation to the region as well as visitor expenditure, particularly in the arts sector.

The project also recognises the importance of kotahitanga, working together towards common goals.

"Our involvement in this collaboration will contribute towards strengthening the creative reputation of our region, as well as contributing to visitor sector resilience and encouraging further regional visitation," says Venture Taranaki general manager people and place Vicki Fairley.

Vallery's interior with a tabletop illustration by Loche Pikah. Photo / Supplied

To set the Coastal Arts Trail apart, and to provide an additional product offering, an ambitious gallery camper concept was put together in conjunction with Quirky Campers NZ.

Launching at the end of June, Vallery is a world-first art gallery campervan, offering a completely immersive art experience: travellers can sleep under art, dine with art, and recline on art, all integrated in a comfortable and practical way.

Boasting over 50 works by 26 artists, Vallery represents just a taste of the sheer volume of art to be explored and experienced on the Coastal Arts Trail.

Nine Taranaki artists have works on exhibit inside Vallery, with a total of 23 items, including a large-scale ceiling commission from Taranaki artist Gabrielle Belz, featuring a glowing night sky.

Belz's work also includes a striking black-and-white arch depicting some of the region's iconic native trees and birds. Keen eyes may recognise local beachscapes in Diane Stoppard's pinhole photography, reproduced on the camper's bedding.

Travellers will also discover other works throughout the campervan, including a selection collected from galleries and artists' studios throughout Taranaki.

From celebrated local artists such as Rohan Wealleans and Sally Laing, to exciting newcomers discovered at the inclusive Gover St Gallery space, there's a lot to explore.

Vicki says the artistic collaboration is a testament to the region's artists and makers and will support tourism in region.

"We're delighted to play host to the Coastal Arts Trail, and everyone exploring it. Vallery allows us to showcase just some of the talent present in Taranaki, and we're looking forward to welcoming domestic and international visitors into the region to experience the rest."

■ Vallery is bookable from August 10 at quirkycampers.com.