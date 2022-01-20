Venture Taranaki chief executive Justine Gilliland. Photo/ Supplied

Venture Taranaki has distributed over $1 million in funding to Curious Minds Taranaki projects.

Since 2015, Curious Minds Taranaki, a Participatory Science Platform (PSP), has funded 60 projects throughout the region to the value of $1,001,728, with additional in-kind and co-funding exceeding $788,900.

Venture Taranaki chief executive Justine Gilliland says they are thrilled to reach the significant milestone.

"We know this funding has positive impacts within our communities, allowing schools and community groups to research and tackle problems and questions that matter to them."

The addition of a new project at the end of 2021, Kororā Kōrero led by Ngā Motu Marine Reserve Society, aiming to understand the offshore behaviour of kororā (little blue penguin), has helped to reach the significant milestone.

In collaboration with Ngāti Te Whiti hapū, Kororā Kōrero is engaging students from Central and Moturoa schools alongside Port Taranaki to develop a community-led marine monitoring programme.

Curious Minds Taranaki is delivered locally by Venture Taranaki in collaboration with the Taranaki Regional Council and funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

Applicants can apply for funding up to $20,000 to use towards their projects.

"Curious Minds Taranaki allows everyone to get involved with science, technology and Mātauranga Māori, through community-led projects which ask topical questions of the world around them."

Justine says Curious Minds Taranaki projects contribute to a brighter future.

"They help to achieve our strategic goals of talented people, prosperity, a restored and regenerative environment, and inclusive growth."

Venture Taranaki has secured funding to deliver the Participatory Science Platform in Taranaki until June 2024 with $154,000 of project funding available to allocate annually.

Expressions of interest are now open for the new funding round, and organisations and individuals are encouraged to register their ideas now.

"We're excited we're able to continue to fund collaborative projects that enable learning and investigations to enhance our backyard and the way we live, work, and play. We look forward to hearing your ideas for projects and how we can help turn them into research action," says Justine.

■ For more information and to register your idea visit curiousmindstaranaki.org.nz. The 2022 funding cycle is now open and applications close March 21.