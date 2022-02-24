From left: Ian Taylor, Leanne Baillie, Gary Anderson and Kairo, Calvey Farquhar, Aaron Wells and Chris Heath. Photo/ Supplied

Vehicles of all makes and models will now roll into Kaponga Primary School in April for the Preston Engineering Kaponga Primary Hardpark.

Calvey Farquhar, who has organised the event alongside school staff, says it will now take place on April 23.

"This was the next date that fits everyone."

Calvey says there will be something for everyone with plenty of stalls, and of course vehicles.

"All makes and models are welcome. It's $5 extra to enter the new sound-off competition, but all vehicles must be entered in the Hardpark to be able to enter it."

Ferns Kai Waka have sponsored the Mega Mayhem Lolly scramble and there will also be a car-themed colouring competition for the kids to win some prizes.

Calvey says the community has jumped on board to support the event.

"Gary Preston from Preston Engineering kindly sponsored the event for the second year, giving him the naming rights to the event.

"We have also had a massive response from other local Taranaki businesses, like Tool Hire Taranaki, Auto City Hāwera, Waitara Tyre Services and Cherished Treasures in Stratford who have donated some awesome prizes for the event."

He says more things have been added to the event.

"We have a buy-sell and swap-meet for die-cast cars. These have become very popular so now when people are looking at the big vehicles, they can also have a look at die-cast ones as well."

Kaponga Primary School pupil Joshua Sullivan will be playing live music, Calvey says.

"He's an amazing drummer and always good to listen to."

Calvey says the safety of the community is paramount.

"All entrants and spectators must produce a My Vaccine passport. There will be sign-in sheets and mask-wearing is recommended."

The Details:

What: Preston Engineering Kaponga Primary Hardpark.

When: Saturday, April 23, from 10am to 2pm.

Cost: A gold coin donation for entry.

To enter a vehicle, contact Calvey on 0278453799