Flute teacher Jocelyn Beath (left), adjudicator Debbie Rawson, Varya Kern, Nancy Yu, piano teacher Amanda Henry and Aster Danenhauer. Photo / Supplied

A trio of young musicians have performed their way to the finals.

Vasterny Trio is made up of Aster Danenhauer (14, Spotswood College) who plays the piano, Varya Kern (15, New Plymouth Girls' High School) who plays the flute and Nancy Yu (15, Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls) who also plays the flute.

They won their place at the New Zealand Chamber Secondary Schools regional competition after placing best group overall at the Taranaki regional contest.

Jocelyn Beath, who is the co-ordinator of the New Zealand Chamber Secondary Schools competition for Taranaki, says the group played Andante and Rondo for two flutes and piano written by Franz Doppler.

Jocelyn, who is also Nancy and Varya's flute teacher, says she is proud of the group's achievement.

"They gave a very impressive presentation of what they had learnt and are a very deserving group to go through to the regional finals."

To prepare for the competition, Jocelyn says the group practised together many times.

"Anything they do, they do to the best standard. There were a lot of rehearsals so they knew each other's parts well. They worked so hard."

Vasterny Trio's Aster Danenhauer (left), Varya Kern, and Nancy Yu perfomring Andante and Rondo written by Franz Doppler. Photo / Supplied

Varya and Nancy both live in Stratford and play the flute.

Varya, who lives in Stratford, started playing the flute in 2016.

"My school offered free lessons from a wonderful flautist, Kathleen Mulligan, and I wanted to pick up an instrument."

Her favourite thing about playing the flute is the ability to make beautiful sounds through it.

She says she is thrilled about the opportunity to hear other wonderful groups playing at the regional finals.

"I also get to share my love for music with the public, together with Aster and Nancy. I've really enjoyed learning and performing our piece. It will be great to share that joy with more people."

Nancy says her teacher Jocelyn Beath is one of the reasons she loves music.

"She taught in a very warm tone and taught me how to enjoy music. The reason I chose the flute is I simply cannot imagine carrying a piano around for any performances or lessons. And I discovered that there is no need of doing that very soon after I started playing the flute."

She says she is happy to attend the finals.

"I am excited to try new things and I am happy about the fact that I am able to attend one of these events in life. More new things mean more opportunity."

Aster, who lives in Ōakura, says she started playing the piano when she was 6.

"I chose the piano because my mom played it when she was my age, and my grandma and great-grandma were both pianists."

She says she enjoys the diversity of the piano.

"There are so many genres of music that can be played just using the piano, and it allows for plenty of choice for my future. I am super-excited about going to the regional finals. The first round was incredibly fun, and I hope to have more fun in the next round."

Adjudicator Debbie Rawson says the trio had a great sense of style and technical control.

"There was a very impressive and well-delivered opening from all three of the group members. It was a well-executed performance with stylish dynamics. There was stylish playing of the piano and a confident and musical ensemble from the flutes."

Vasterny Trio will now compete at the regional finals on July 2.