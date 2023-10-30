Lighting candles is one way people can show empathy with the situation in Gaza, Israel and Palestine, says Reverend Paul Bowers-Mason.

Lighting candles is one way people can show empathy with the situation in Gaza, Israel and Palestine, says Reverend Paul Bowers-Mason.

A silent vigil is being held in two Central Taranaki Anglican churches several times a week for people in the community, of any faith or denomination, to come together in the midst of the unfolding tragedy in Gaza, Israel and Palestine.

Central Taranaki Anglican missioner Reverend Paul Bowers-Mason says the vigils, taking place in Eltham’s All Saints’ Church in the mornings and Stratford’s Holy Trinity Church in the afternoons, are open to all.

“Anyone can come. It’s not about supporting one side, or one faith - it’s to allow ourselves to recognise the impact conflict has on all.”

A vigil isn’t a service as such, he says.

“People can call in to the church at any time during the vigil. They can pray, light a candle or maybe just sit in quiet reflection. You don’t have to come for an entire hour; it might just be a few moments to give yourself the chance to acknowledge what is happening and how you feel about it.”

Candles are “religiously neutral”, he says.

“A lot of faiths light candles as a way to express spirituality or prayer in some way, so we have candles if people want to light them, as we know it symbolises something to many people, not just members of a particular religion or church.”

Hearing the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza had been hit, with many lives lost, hit close to home for Paul and his wife Reverend Wynne Bowers-Mason, as Wynne lived in that area some years ago.

“It leaves you wondering about people you knew there - how are they in the midst of all this. You also realise the cost any conflict has on all people in the area, of whatever faith. The vigil is a way to show support for everyone, not just one group of people.”

The Details:

What: Vigil for Gaza, Israel and Palestine

Where: Holy Trinity Church, Stratford and All Saints’ Church, Eltham

When: Mondays to Thursdays. All Saints’: between 7.30am and 9am; Holy Trinity between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.