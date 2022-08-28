Rebekah (centre) with her family from left: sister Brooke Woodhead, mum Julie Hinchcliffe, sister Tia Stevens, sister Chrissy Sinclair and niece Grace Sinclair. Photo/ Supplied

"It's been tough to adjust to but I'm staying as positive as I can."

Rebekah Hinchcliffe says she isn't going to let cancer change her attitude to life. The 21-year-old, who lives in Eltham, was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, recently.

"Being positive is all you can do. Otherwise, it just gets you down and life's too short to be sad. It's been tough to adjust to but I'm staying as positive as I can."

Rebekah says she originally went to her general practitioner (GP) with a sore lower back.

"It became worse so I visited Taranaki Base Hospital. While in the Emergency Department (ED), I had a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) where they found a lump in my hip bone. I was in ED for two weeks after that to get more tests. I was flown to Hamilton after the tests to get a pet scan and then I had a biopsy to pinpoint what cancer I had."

She says going from being healthy to having a confirmed cancer diagnosis is hard but says she is trying to remain optimistic.

"It was hard to come to terms with but I'm doing good now. There's no point in getting down about it. It is what it is and feeling sad won't change it."

Rebekah has completed one round of chemo, and she has to go through six more before getting surgery in Auckland.

"Once I've done the chemo I will have a scan to see if I can have the surgery to remove cancer and reconstruct my hip. After the surgery, I will have to get more rounds of chemo."

She says having the support of her family has kept her hopes and spirits up throughout.

"My whole family has been amazing through this whole journey but my mum, Julie Hinchliffe, has been my rock. I don't know what I would do without her."

When Rebekah had her hair shaved, she says her family were there with her.

"I got it shaved off early because I wanted to be the one to make the decision to lose my hair not wait for the chemo to take it."

She says not being able to work has put a financial strain on both her and her family.

While Rebekah is eligible for the National Travel Assistance for her chemotherapy in Palmerston North, it doesn't cover every trip, she says, with the first six trips to Palmerston North coming at her own cost.

She has to travel the minimum number of visits for her claim.

Her sister has set up a Givealittle page to help Rebekah pay for the travel plus other expenses and bills she is facing. Rebekah says she really appreciates the support from everyone.

"I'm so thankful to the people who have donated and grateful to have a wonderful support network it all helps in keeping positive."

