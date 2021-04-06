Turnbull Cup: Primary school pupils enjoy annual swimming competition

From left: Rylee McClung (12), Camryn Austin (12), Taurus Gerrard (11), and Jahlin Goss (10) from Stratford Primary School competed in the Turnbull Cup

From left: Rylee McClung (12), Camryn Austin (12), Taurus Gerrard (11), and Jahlin Goss (10) from Stratford Primary School competed in the Turnbull Cup

The Stratford TSB Pool complex was packed with supporters for the annual Turnbull Cup competition.

Stratford Swimming Club hosts this event annually for primary school-aged children in Years 6, 7 and 8.

Sixty-two participants from Eltham, Kaponga, Makahu, Ngaere, Pembroke, Rawhitiroa, St Joseph's, Toko, and Stratford Primary schools competed in the event.

The Turnbull Cup events are divided into individual and relay events. The large school and Centennial Cup relays were won by Stratford Primary School. The small schools relay was won by Ngaere Primary School.

From back left, Corrin Jansma (Year 7), Quinn Turner (Year 6), Kyle Vo Thomson (Year 8), and Marco Du Plooy (Year 8).

Results:

Year 6 boys: 1st Jaih Otene (Ngaere Primary), Hoani Hete (Ngaere Primary), Reid MacDonald (Stratford Primary), 4th Jahlin Goss (Stratford Primary), 5th Oli Wisnewski (Toko), 6th Leo Johns Ngaere Primary), 7th Quinn Turner (Stratford Primary).Year 6 girls: 1st Payton Kolevski (Stratford Primary), 2nd Celia Gribble (Ngaere Primary), 3rd Marnie Smith (St Joseph's), 4th Laila Pease (Kaponga), 5th Olivia Carter (Stratford Primary), 6th

Ashley Mattock (Makahu).Year 7 boys: 1st Kobey Agent (Stratford Primary), 2nd Arlo Wells (Toko), 3rd Shay Jordan (Toko), 4th 4 Tobias Ogle (Eltham), Corrin Jansma (Stratford Primary), Moss Edwards (St Joseph's), 7th Joey Te Pau Konui-Franek (Toko). Year 7 girls: 1st Libby Keenan (St Joseph's) 2nd Lexi Kowalewski (Stratford Primary), 3rd Lexi Hancock (St Joseph's), 4th Carley Wooldridge (St Joseph's), 5th Niamh O'Sullivan (Ngaere Primary)

6th Sophie Linn (Toko), 4th Ella Roberts (Toko). Year 8 boys: 1st Ben Sextus (Toko), 2nd Marco Du Plooy (Stratford Primary), 3rd Degan Uhlenberg (St Joseph's), 4th Kyle Vo Thomson (Stratford Primary), 5th Jamie Hancock (Toko), Hamish Dwyer (Kaponga) 7th Mitchell Whyte (Kaponga). Year 8 girls: 1st Camryn Austin (Stratford Primary) 2nd Brooklyn Reed (St Joseph's), 3rd Millah Keller (Ngaere Primary),4th Rylee McClung (Stratford Primary), 5th Gemma Wicksteed (Ngaere), 6th Pieta Smith (St Joseph's), 7th Madison Law (St Joseph's).