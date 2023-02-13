Drones have been used in the kiwi tracking project, which also received funding in 2020. Photo / Supplied

Finding a way to monitor kiwi with drones is the aim of a new Curious Minds project.

Haurapa Kiwi 2.0 — Tuning up the frequency is an extension of the 2020 project of the Taranaki Kiwi Trust. The project partners are Taranaki Kiwi Trust, Kaitake Range Conservation Trust, Kent-Fiebig Contracting, Indemic, and Cornerstone Contracting.

Trust manager Celine Filbee says in the previous project, the trust proved it was possible to track kiwi using drone technology.

“We monitor up to 70 kiwis with radio transmitters. We thought if we could monitor them with drones, it would be easier than the kiwi rangers having to track them on foot. Unfortunately, the applications were limited to close range due to radio frequency interference from the drone itself. We found that we could use short range with the drone, but not long range like we wanted to. We want to look at multiple birds in one fly and we hope this project will help us do that by reducing the radio frequency.”

The new project, which will be overseen by Taranaki Kiwi Trust kiwi ranger Toby Shanley, will involve specialist radio frequency experts alongside students from The Head Office to solve this problem, working towards the ultimate goal of being able to track multiple kiwi over long distances in a single, automated process.

“We’ll work with engineers, drone operators and industrial designers to help fix this problem. Year 10 students from Head Office will also be involved with the project which is exciting. Younger children are more open to new ideas and think differently than adults, they’re not fixed thinkers. This will be very beneficial for the project.”

Celine says she is thankful for the funding the trust has received.

“We received Curious Minds funding in 2020 and again this year. We’ve also had funding from TSB Good Stuff. We’re very appreciative of this financial support that helps us monitor the kiwi population.”

She says if all goes to plan this year, the Taranaki Kiwi Trust will have more than 80 kiwi they’ll monitor on radio transmitters.

“Having the drone technology will be amazing. New kiwis often go for a large walkabout when they’re released so monitoring them with a drone will be easier. We’re looking forward to the possibilities of this project.”



