Arlo Parks will be one of the performers at the festival.

Arlo Parks will be one of the performers at the festival.

Twice Grammy nominated and Mercury Prize winner Arlo Parks is one of the headliners for an inaugural festival in New Plymouth,

The festival is a new multi-space, multi-genre event running, featuring a host of iconic international artists taking over the venue for three days of live entertainment over the Matariki long weekend.

This will be Parks’ only performance in Aotearoa. Joining Arlo as co-headliner is British rapper slowthai, whose extraordinary new record UGLY (U Gotta Love Yourself) was released earlier this year.

They will be joined by NZ thrash-metal band Alien Weaponry (Ngāti Pikiao and Ngāti Raukawa), who have performed around the globe and were last seen in Aotearoa warming up the stage for rock icons Guns N’ Roses.

Rounding out the headliners is an honorary New Zealander by way of Australia, the enigmatic Kirin J Callinan.

TSB Showplace manager Sam Ryan says the festival is brilliant news for the venue and for music fans.

“We are thrilled to be hosting a brand-new festival and to have Arlo Parks here for an exclusive performance is pretty special. With Nighlight’s stellar line-up of performers, it gives visitors another great reason to come to Taranaki this winter and discover everything else we have on offer.”

The Details:

What: Nightlife Festival

When: July 13-15

Where: TSB Showplace, New Plymouth

Tickets: Pre-sale online from May 3, sign up to New Plymouth Event Venues database to get pre-sale access. General sales from 10am, May 4 from TSB Showplace box office, via 0800 TICKETEK or ticketek.co.nz. This is an R18 festival with the exception of Arlo Parks’ performance.