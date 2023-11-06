Kerry Boielle will start in the role in January 2024.

TSB has appointed a new chief executive.

Kerry Boielle will start in the role in January 2024. In an emailed press release, Kerry said she was honoured to be selected for the role.

“I am looking forward to leading the organisation in the next stages of its growth. I can’t wait to settle into the Taranaki community and get around the country to meet the whole team,”

TSB Board chairman Mark Darrow said Kerry is the perfect person for the role.

“Having conducted an exhaustive search, Kerry shone through as someone with energy, innovation, and aspiration which will suit the organisation well as we transform into a more modern business in coming years.”

Kerry is currently with Southern Cross Health Society. She holds concurrent roles as director, CareHQ and chief of sales, marketing and customer experience officer. She has 17 years of banking experience, working in senior roles at ASB Bank and Kiwibank.

Mark said he was pleased to welcome Kerry to TSB.

“Kerry is joining at an exciting time for TSB Bank as we plot our course for improving the bank, including the digital customer experience and the products we offer. We have a strong executive team and the board are pleased that Kerry will now lead that team. She understands TSB’s ethos and we know that she will make a strong contribution in steering TSB towards the future.”

The board would like to thank Gordon Davidson for acting as chief executive over recent months, he said.

“Both he, the executive team and all our people have kept things on track well while the board undertook the recruitment process.”



