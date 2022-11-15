Jaxon, Charlotte and Paige Teohaere with their catches at a previous Stratford kids' trout fishing day. Photo/ Supplied

After last year's Covid cancellation, the 25th Stratford kids' trout fishing day is returning this year.

This event involves the release of 300 large rainbow trout into the scout den pool in the Patea River within King Edward Park, in the heart of Stratford.

Children will be able to fish from 8am until 1pm with help from Stratford Fishing Club members and volunteers.

Zach Bevins with his catch. Photo/ Supplied

Parents and caregivers can book a 15-minute slot for their kids by visiting the Stratford District Library and Visitor Information Centre or ringing them on 0800 765 6708.

The beauty of this release is the trout can remain in the vicinity for several months, providing great fishing for novice and expert anglers alike.

If you would like to volunteer to help kids fishing on the day, please get in touch with Taranaki Fish & Game on 06 757 9676.

The Details:

What: Stratford kids' trout fishing day.

When: Saturday, December 3, 8am-1pm.

Register: Go to the Stratford District Library and Visitor Information Centre or call them on 0800 765 6708.