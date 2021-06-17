TRFU: Tickets to Yarrows Taranaki Bulls Pukekura Park match selling fast

More than 3000 tickets to the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls match at Pukekura Park have been sold. Photo / Supplied

More than 3000 tickets to the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls match at Pukekura Park have been sold. Photo / Supplied

More than 3000 tickets to the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls match at Pukekura Park on Saturday, August 7 have been snapped up three weeks after the fixture was confirmed.

Less than 1500 tickets remain available for fans wanting to see the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls play at Pukekura Park for the first time since 1945.

Fans can secure their ticket to the Pukekura Park match with a $50 Adult or $30 Child General Admission season membership. Single-game tickets will not be available until closer to August.

Taranaki Rugby commercial manager Jimmy Fastier was thrilled to see the high level of interest in the historic clash.

"It's great to see so much hype around the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls playing at Pukekura Park. We are grateful for the support of our loyal members who have already got behind us."

Adult General Admission Membership: $50

Child General Admission Membership: $30 (15 Years and under)

As a Yarrows Taranaki Bulls season member you receive:

Entry to Pukekura Park on Saturday, August 7 – 2.05pm kick-off, entry to four Bunnings NPC matches at the TET Stadium & Events Centre, entry to any Bunnings NPC home playoff matches, and entry to CMK Chartered Accountants Club Finals Day on Saturday, July 17.