Taranaki Regional Council environment officer Chauncy Ardell displays different pest traps at the free activity on Tuesday, January 16. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Some local tamariki have helped make a Stratford walkway pest-free.

Last week, with the help of Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) staff, children had the chance to make pest traps for Carrington Walkway as part of the Stratford District Council holiday programme.

TRC environmental officer Chauncy Ardell says half-hour sessions took place on Tuesday, January 16, allowing children to have a go at making the traps. He says the school holidays were the perfect time to host the free trap-making sessions.

“Not only are we giving the kids something to do, but these traps will be put to good use in our Towards Predator Free Taranaki project. We plan to use these traps to replace old and damaged ones along Carrington Walkway. As well as making traps, we talked about our work and how everyone can help make Taranaki pest-free.”

Jessica, 9, and Tigerlily, 6, Allen with the pest trap they made. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The kids made pest traps perfect for catching rats, says Chauncy.

“These traps are effective as the pest goes in the front, nibbles on the bait and then is humanely killed.”

Trevor Allen and Archie Bielski, both 7, were two of the children who created a pest trap. Archie says his favourite part was hammering nails into the wood to create the trap.

“It was a little hard hammering the nail, but I had fun.”

Trevor says the pest traps help keep the walkway safe for native birds.

Trevor Allen and Archie Bielski took turns hammering nails into the pest trap. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“The trap keeps the pest in so they can’t eat the bird eggs or attack the birds.”

Nova Davies, 11, also took part.

“It was so fun hammering the nails together. I liked making the pest trap.”

Nova Davies gets ready to hammer the nails into the trap. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Chauncy says the regional council sells ready-made pest traps at its office, or if people want to try making their own, they can buy the trap kits from Stratford, Eltham Ngaere or Toko primary schools.

“The schools sell them as a fundraiser. Not only is this helping the schools, but it helps us achieve our vision of making Taranaki predator-free by 2050. Achieving that goal is a team effort and the best way to start is by placing traps on your property.”