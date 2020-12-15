Toko School donates food items to Stratford Foodbank

Amy Smith, 12, and Ben Sextus, 11, visited the Stratford Foodbank to donate the food items.

Toko School has donated over 50 food items to the Stratford Foodbank.

The school's student council, sports council and house leaders organised a colour run. Students donated the food items to take part in the event.

Teacher Sue Fergus says she is proud of students' efforts.

"They've worked hard organising this event to help a great cause."

Amy Smith, 12, and Ben Sextus, 11, are the leaders of the student council.

Amy says she enjoyed organising the colour run.

Staff and pupils took part in the colour run. Photo/ Supplied

"It was a very fun day. The other students really enjoyed it."

Ben says he is pleased to help the food bank.

"They're a great cause and it's awesome we can help them out."

Food bank chairwoman Dianne Roberts says the team are thankful for the donation.

"We really appreciate the young people caring about others around them."