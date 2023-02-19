Toko School's annual Trail Bike Ride takes place in March.

A long-standing school fundraiser will bring plenty of muddy fun.

The Toko School Trail Bike Ride has been an enduring tradition, says school principal Kim Waite.

“It’s been a part of the school for as long as I can remember - the trail has always run.”

The trail ride is the school’s annual fundraiser, with the raised money going towards providing quality resources for the pupils. She says the event is always popular, with over 200 riders attending one event, and over $8000 raised at a previous event.

“It’s well-supported. The event wouldn’t be as successful without the help of the Friends of Toko school committee and the farmers who open up their paddocks for the event.”

There are two courses running on the day, making the event suitable for both adults and children.

“The adult’s course is 30 kilometres, starting and finishing on Toko Road. They will go over different farms. The kid’s track is a loop in a paddock where parents can supervise their children.”

People can replenish their energy with barbecue food and drinks.

“There will be plenty of food and drink available for people.”

Alison Eagar, ex-parent and Friends of Toko school committee member, says the aim of the event is to be fun for everyone.

“It brings people from all over the region together to have fun.”

The Details:

What: Toko School Trail Bike Ride

When: March 5. Registrations open at 9am, gates open at 10am and close at 2pm. Starts and finishes at the end of Toko Road

Cost: $30 for an adult rider and $10 for kids