Over $8000 was raised at the Toko School annual trail bike ride. Photo/ Supplied

On Sunday February 27 Toko School held its annual trail bike ride.

More than 250 riders took part in the event in what was a fabulous day with spectacular weather. The trail ride is the school's annual fundraiser with the raised money going towards providing quality resources for the pupils.

The school is thankful to the friends of Toko School Committee, all other helpers and the farmers who allowed the bikes on their land.