From back, left: Leo Danz, Steven Barr. Front, from left: Graeme Worthington, Tom Larkin and Keith Hosking. Photo / Supplied

The Toko and Districts Lions Club had a busy November.

On November 13, their Lap the Month for Diabetes fundraiser took place. The fundraiser was a nationwide Lions event, with each club doing their bit to help walk a combined distance more than New Zealand’s coastline (15,000km).

More than 90 people took part in the event, with 948,960 steps counted and 730 kilometres completed.

Toko and Districts Lions Club publicity officer Nicky Macdonald-Wells says the club is thankful to the community for supporting the event.

“A great day was had by all. Toko and Districts Lions will be donating $816 to Diabetes New Zealand, to aid research and prevention.”

More than 90 people took part in the Toko and Districts Lions Club's Lap the Map for Diabetes fundraiser. Photo / Supplied

The club also celebrated their own success with district governor Steven Barr and area leader for Lions International Foundation, Leo Danz, attending a dinner on Monday, November 28, to award three members service awards.

Graeme Worthington, Tom Larkin and Keith Hosking were presented with their Melvin Jones service awards. These members have 135 years of accumulated service.

The Melvin Jones award recognises outstanding individuals by bestowing on them an award that is named after its founder, Melvin Jones. This is the highest form of recognition that Lions can be present.







