Toko Lions and District president Mark Masters says the free event is about having fun and socialising. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

A free community event is providing a chance to have fun, take part in a challenge, and catch up with friends.

The Toko and District Lions Club Top Team event takes place next month and will challenge people both mentally and physically.

The event is a team challenge with two sections, the open category for all ages and the 15 and under section. Teams require four members, with at least one of them being a different gender from the rest of the team.

Toko Lions and Districts Club president Mark Masters says the event will be fun for everyone.

“It’s not just about physical dexterity, but mental dexterity as well. There are a number of challenges that will give each team an equal chance.”

He says the event will resemble the Top Team competition that took place in New Plymouth around 40 years ago.

“There will be a number of challenges like quizzes and challenges that require brain power, but also some that require physical activity such as a greasy pole, putting four people in a sack and making them walk together in unison and plenty of other things.”

Despite predicting fine weather for the event, Mark says there is a chance for the competitors to get wet, with some of the challenges involving water.

“We encourage people to bring their hats, and sunblock, and most of all, to have fun. Some of the challenges may involve water so it’s a great chance to cool off in the sun.”

There will be a trophy up for grabs for each of the two sections, and a prize for the best-dressed teams.

“The trophy will be awarded to the team that completes the challenges the fastest in their section. Everyone will have a fair chance at winning as the challenges are mixed to suit everyone.”

He says the Lions are all about serving the community and this is one way the Toko and District Lions Club can do that.

“We’re serving the community by organising a free get-together and offering a space for people to mingle with their neighbours, friends, and others while taking part in a fun challenge.”

There will be plenty of food and drinks to buy for participants to refuel, but Mark encourages people to bring cash as some of the stalls may not have eftpos.

“It’s going to be a fun day.”

The Details:

What: Toko Lions and District Club Top Team event.

When: February 26, 10am start.

Where: Toko Domain, Toko Domain Rd.

Registration: Entry is free but registrations are essential. To register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdOOlP3yDf7Yofy6n1gcuAY_b9AfmsXGThK-n8Bz8MNvUB6Pw/viewform?fbclid=IwAR1iHmiUFj3EC3OKuabDYHEud-MnLMyZ2rlf6A517h5wMOMF9NnjY_pgtB8















