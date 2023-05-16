(From left): Toko and District Lions Club president Mark Masters, club member Colin Lees, Te Kahu Pairuri Hospice Taranaki chief executive Paul Lamb and Toko Lions and District Club members Desiree Alexander and Mary Detting with one of the beds. Photo / Alyssa Smith

(From left): Toko and District Lions Club president Mark Masters, club member Colin Lees, Te Kahu Pairuri Hospice Taranaki chief executive Paul Lamb and Toko Lions and District Club members Desiree Alexander and Mary Detting with one of the beds. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A donation from a local Lions Club will benefit Central Taranaki cancer patients for years to come.

Toko and District Lions Club have funded two new La-Z-Boy chairs and two purpose-built hospital beds specifically for in-home care for Te Kahu Pairuri Hospice Taranaki.

Toko and District Lions Club president Mark Masters says the decision to fund the equipment came after a conversation with Hospice staff.

“One of our members chatted with fundraising and marketing manager, Rose Whitaker. We decided to support them with the equipment. The beds are set up to be plugged into any household electrical supply to activate the height and tilt functions.”

The overall cost was $17,400, and Mark says the club had some help to raise the needed amount.

“We used funds from our ongoing project of collecting gold coins at Stratford Speedway and hosted a plant sale, with plants donated to us by former Toko resident Mathew Lees of Natures Creation in Helensville.”

The Lloyd Morgan Charitable Trust covered the rest of the funds, donating 50 per cent of the needed cost for the purchase of the equipment.

“We’re thankful to those who have helped us so we can help our Hospice. We’re delighted that our ongoing fundraising projects enable us to continue to provide support to so many local organisations - such as Te Kahu Pairuri Hospice Taranaki.”

Paul Lamb, chief executive of Te Kahu Pairuri Hospice Taranaki, says the donation won’t just help patients that are there now, but future patients as well.

“These items have a 10-year life expectancy, so in that time, lots of people will benefit from this donation. I’d like to thank all those involved for what they’ve done for us and the many people who will use the equipment in the future.”

He says Hospice only receives some Government funding and support from the community is crucial.

“This donation is a great example of community organisations working together. It’s important for us to have that relationship with the community so we can continue caring for our community. This equipment will be used in the Central Taranaki area. It’s for Taranaki, from Taranaki.”