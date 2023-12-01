Stratford Foodbank's annual appeal is coming to your mailbox soon - so remember to listen out for the sirens and pop some non-perishable items in your mailbox. Photo / Unsplash

Stratford Foodbank's annual appeal is coming to your mailbox soon - so remember to listen out for the sirens and pop some non-perishable items in your mailbox. Photo / Unsplash

With only a few weeks left before Christmas, a local charity is appealing for help to ensure everyone has food in their cupboards this festive season.

Debbie Eden, Stratford Foodbank chairwoman, says the traditional annual letterbox appeal, where residents are asked to place non-perishable packets and cans of food in their mailboxes to be collected on a specific evening, will help ensure no one goes hungry this year.

“We have been very fortunate to have had great support from the Stratford community with donations throughout the year, but as we head towards Christmas we really do need as much help as possible to fill the foodbank shelves.”

All non-perishable items are appreciated, she says.

“Food and non-food items. We try to put other essentials like toiletries, including toilet paper, toothpaste and things in the parcels we give out, so those items, as well as canned goods, pasta sauce, soups, tinned fruit or vegetables. Everything is really helpful.”

The annual appeal will take place from 6pm on Monday, December 4, Debbie says.

“From 6pm people will start hearing the sirens, and seeing police cars, fire engines and lots of volunteers going along streets in Stratford and collecting donations from people’s mailboxes. We don’t come and knock on doors, so if you have something to donate, just pop it in your mailbox for us on the day please.”

If people forget, or their mailbox is missed on the evening, people can call Debbie and she will organise collecting things over the next few days, she says.

“And the foodbank is open on Tuesday mornings between 10am and noon, so people can pop in there and donate too.”

Some people prefer to give monetary donations, and those are gratefully accepted too, she says.

“Just contact us on the mobile phone number and we will give you an account number, or arrange coming to collect any donation from you. We appreciate every single donation.”

The Details

What: Stratford Community Foodbank annual letterbox appeal

When: Monday, December 4, 6pm onwards

Where: Your mailbox!

Details: Alternatively, donations can be dropped off to Stratford Foodbank on Tuesdays between 10am and noon, or to the Stratford Press office - 341 Broadway (next to the laundrette) between 8am and 2pm, Mondays to Fridays. Call the Stratford Foodbank on 021 024 17741 if you would like a donation collected from your home.