Stratford brothers Shane Jordan (second), Jack Jordan (first) and Kyle Lemon from Rotorua (third) celebrate their success at the New Zealand Rural Games during the Stihl New Zealand Men's Timbersports Championship.

Stratford timbersport competitors were on chop of the world at the recent New Zealand Rural Games.

The Stihl New Zealand Men’s Timbersports Championship took place on Friday, March 8 and was hotly contested with 10 woodchoppers taking to the stage, each trying to get the fastest time overall.

During the event competitors competed in six disciplines: underhand chop, stock saw, standing block chop, single buck, springboard and hot saw.

There was a bit of sibling rivalry during the competition, with Stratford brothers Shane and Jack Jordan vying for the top spot.

Jack, who now lives in Tauramanui, won the event beating his older brother Shane by less than a second overall.

“It was pretty close on the day. The competition is quite hard so coming away with a win is pretty awesome. It’s one of the biggest competitions on the calendar since it’s the qualifier event for the world champs so it’s an important one to to win.”

Winning the championships wasn’t Jack’s only success at the rural games. He also won the Supreme New Zealand Rural Sportsperson and the New Zealand Rural Sportsman awards for the second consecutive year.

“I’m quite stoked with it all.”

Jack says it’s good to compete against his brother Shane.

“It’s great. We’re quite close and we push each other so I think that gives us an edge.”

While Jack is currently based in Tauramanui, he says he will always represent Stratford.

“I was born in Tauramanui and then when I was 3, I moved to Taranaki. I grew up in Stratford, so I’m definitely Stratford through and through.”

Shane says the rural games are always great to attend.

“Everything came down to the last event with some good cuts put in.”

Stratford's Sam Bellamy competes in the Stihl New Zealand Rookies Timbersports Championship at the New Zealand Rural Games.

Sam Bellamy competed in the Stihl New Zealand Rookies Timbersports Championship and came third. For the event competitors completed four disciplines: underhand chop, stock saw, standing block chop, single buck and springboard.

Sam says this was his fourth time competing in a Stihl Timbersports event.

“This was my third time competing in New Zealand and I’ve competed in Europe as well. I was inspired by my father and grandfather to compete since I grew up watching them.”

He says he’s happy with his placing.

”I enjoyed the competition and fun. I’d like to say a massive thank you to Stihl New Zealand for putting on a awesome weekend and to my family for all they do to help me compete.”

Anne Paterson from Australia won the women’s championship, having the fastest time overall for three disciplines: stock saw, underhand chop and single buck.

Results:

Men: 1st Jack Jordan (Tauramanui) 1.50.36 mins, 2nd Shane Jordan (Stratford) 1.50.95 mins, 3rd Kyle Lemon (Rotorua) 3.02 mins.

Women: 1st Anne Paterson (Australia) 1.13mins, 2nd Raewyn Windley (Rolleston) 1.19 mins, 3rd Alma Wallace (Otaki) 1.22mins.

Rookies: 1st Cleveland Cherry (Tokoroa) 1.49 mins, 2nd Mathew Gower (Whangamomona) 2.06 mins, 3rd Sam Bellamy (Stratford) 2.14 mins.











