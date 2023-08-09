Cirque OLIO has five performances during the festival.

Tickets are now on sale for the Reimagine Festival.

The Taranaki Arts Festival Trust (TAFT) has announced this year’s Reimagine Festival will feature 14 shows. TAFT chief executive Suzanne Porter says the show, featuring a line-up of local, national and international talent. will challenge and inspire.

“With four festivals over a two-year period, Reimagine is the latest addition to the arts festival model, joining Right Royal Cabaret Festival, Spiegel Fest and Winter Fest. This brand-new 10-day festival is proud to celebrate Taranaki and the arts in a range of venues that are outside the norm.”

The headline act is Cirque OLIO. The Australian-based show will be in Taranaki for five performances scheduled to run during the 10-day festival.

Joining the line-up is Artefact - How to Behave in a Museum, a site-specific dance performance at Puke Ariki Museum. Christchurch artist THEIA is also stopping in for the festival bringing her new show, THEIA x TE KAAHU to St Mary’s Peace Hall. Earlybirds will have the chance to have a one-off on-stage party at the Bowl of Brooklands. Night owls can also join the fun, with a silent disco CityWalk.

There will also be two regional performances in Ōhawe and Tataraimaka, as well as a school programme for tamariki featuring Aro and Mission Control Mars.

Arts festival director Megan Brown says people should make the most of the line-up.

“There is so much to see and experience with this festival, there is something for everyone of all ages, from the awesome interactive shows suitable for kids, through to our 18+ party in a laneway! It’s definitely not to be missed.”

Tickets are available from www.reimaginefestival.co.nz. With limited capacity, tickets to shows are expected to sell out fast.