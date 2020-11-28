Tia, Gem and Kate are among the top dogs at the Stratford A&P Show dog trials

Murray Austin and his dog Kate. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Ilona Hanne is editor of the Stratford Press

While stall holders and visitors were still arriving at the Stratford A&P Show on Saturday, the sheep dog trials were already under way, with the dogs showing their skills before the sun got too high in the sky.

Competitors put their dogs through their paces in front of the judge who had travelled from Whanganui that morning.



Results:

Open: 1st - L Bishop with Tia (97 points), 2nd - J Joslin with Gem (96.5 points), 3rd - S Whiteman with Reign (96 points), 4th - G Wellington with Rachel (95.5 points).

Intermediate and Maiden Man and Dog: 1st - J Joslin with Gem (96.5 points), 2nd - M Austin with Kate (93.5 points), 3rd - M Austin with Fizz (92 points), 4th - J Gordon with Buddy (87 points).

Maiden Dog: 1st - M Austin with Kate (93.5 points), 2nd - L Duffy with Lee (88 points), 3rd - J Joslin with Di (82 points).