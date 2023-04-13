A stag created by Leanna Bailey. Photo / Supplied

Keen painters will showcase their work at the Eltham Village Gallery.

The exhibition, Thursday Brush Strokes, is curated by Karen Waterson. The work is submitted by a group of like-minded people who get together each week to talk and paint.

Thursday Brush Strokes was founded several years ago by Jean Franklin. The present members of the group are Lynette Harrison, Eileen Saunders, Sonny Murphy, Gloria Smith, Leanne Bayley, Janice Carroll, Sam Carroll and Karen Waterson.

Jean Franklin mentored and founded the group, teaching many beginner skills in applying paint and creating effects and encouraging complete beginners to have a go.

Her legacy has lived on because they are still meeting today, long after she has left the area. They meet every Thursday in the Baptist Church Hall in Stratford, supporting and encouraging each other in their endeavours. T

The group has discovered the therapeutic benefits of having a creative outlet and shares the results of its efforts in this exhibition.

Tony Waterson will also exhibit some of his turned and sculptured woodwork.

The Details:

What: Thursday Brush Strokes exhibition

When: On now until May 5

Where: Eltham Village Gallery, 166 High St, Eltham