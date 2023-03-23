(From left): Michael Walsh, David Honeyfield, and John Cusdin were awarded life memberships. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Three Taranaki Eagles have been honoured with life membership.

Earlier this month, Taranaki Eagles Golfing Society members John Cusdin, Davin Honeyfield and Michael Walsh were presented with life memberships for their dedication and hard work in promoting golf and supporting youth and the Halberg Foundation.

There are seven life members in Taranaki, and Michael says he feels honoured to be one of them.

“It really is a privilege to be a Taranaki Eagle and to also be awarded life membership.”

The Taranaki Eagles Golfing Society is one of 15 societies in the country belonging to the Eagles Golfing Society of New Zealand. To become a member of an Eagles club, you have to be invited and serve both your local club and the game itself.

As part of the organisation, the societies support junior golf and the Halberg Foundation through tournaments and fundraising.

John says he enjoys helping others and always looks forward to promoting junior golf, and raising funds for the Halberg Foundation.

“Since the Eagles Golfing Society of New Zealand has been involved with the Halberg Foundation, they’ve raised five million for the organisation. In Taranaki, we raise $10,000 each year towards the Halberg Foundation and supporting our junior golfers.”

David joined the Taranaki Eagles Golfing Society in 1990, with John joining five years later and Michael becoming an Eagle in 1998.

David says he enjoys the fellowship of being an Eagle.

“We have a golf tournament once a month at one of the different clubs around the province. I like it because you meet like-minded people who enjoy golf as much as you, but also enjoy dedicating their time to the sport.”

Michael also enjoys the fellowship and says all the Eagles are like-minded and serve the sport and their local club.

“It’s something that brings us all together. I love being an Eagle, and we all agree the life membership is an absolute honour.”