From left: Te Kiri King (19), Ashton Sharp (16) and Ethan McDonald (17) will compete in a world championship next year. Photo / Supplied

From left: Te Kiri King (19), Ashton Sharp (16) and Ethan McDonald (17) will compete in a world championship next year. Photo / Supplied

Three south Taranaki croquet players will be playing on the world stage next year.

Park Croquet Club Hāwera's Te Kiri King (19), Ethan McDonald (17) and Hāwera Croquet Club's Ashton Sharp (16) will travel to Tauranga in February next year to compete in the 2023 Under-21 Golf Croquet World Championships.

The competition is restricted to 32 players and Te Kiri says he was pleased to be selected, with this being his first and last chance to compete in the tournament.

"This tournament runs every two years and since the last one was cancelled, this is my only shot to take part in it, as I won't meet the age cut-off for next year."

Te Kiri was selected for the competition in September.

"I'm excited to play against some of the world's top young croquet players."

The three will be joined by international competitors from Australia, Spain, Egypt, England and the United States.

Each country was given a number of spots to fill for the championship and when two spots became available, Ethan and Ashton were awarded replacement ranking places so they could also compete.

Ethan says he was pleased to be invited to play.

"I'm very excited to have received a replacement ranking place as I have the chance to compete in this championship."

Ashton says he's excited to play against croquet players from outside the district and the country.

"In the past, I've really only competed against people from south Taranaki so this is the chance to compete against players further afield, and also the chance to learn some tricks and techniques from them as well."

Although only Te Kiri and Ethan play for Park Croquet Club Hāwera, all three players have something in common - they were introduced to the sport by their grandparents.

Te Kiri says he started playing croquet 11 years ago.

"At that point I was playing socially with my great-grandmother but I joined this club seven years ago. It's something I enjoy. It's a very relaxing sport that allows you to unwind."

Ethan joined Park Croquet Club Hāwera in 2019.

"I came along with my grandparents one time and I found it quite enjoyable. There's nothing more satisfying than when the ball goes through the hoop."

Ashton also started playing croquet in 2019.

"Just like Ethan and Te Kiri my grandparents brought me along to one of their games and I found the sport to be quite enjoyable. Croquet also allows you to compete in a number of competitions and tournaments, such as the world championships."

Club member Ricardo Pintor says the members of the club are proud of the three for getting selected for the world championships, but also for how they're keeping the sport of croquet alive.

"They have ensured Hāwera continues its reputation for producing a number of competitive youth croquet players that have won local, regional or national croquet tournaments and competitions."

Ricardo says croquet is a great sport to play.

"It's both age and gender-neutral and you don't have to be a top athlete to play. It's a strategic game that requires a lot of thinking."

He says the club always welcomes new members and players.

"No skillset is required, just a willingness to learn. This was shown at the inaugural Koroke (Croquet) Taranaki Tu Mai competition on behalf of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui. Many of them haven't played before but by the end, everyone was having fun."

To get involved with croquet at Park Croquet Club Hāwera, Ricardo says people just need to show up to one of the club, student coaching or twilight play days.

"It's a fun sport to play and we're always happy to teach new people how to play."

The Details:

What: Park Croquet Club Hāwera

When: Club Days: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 12.30pm-3pm.

Student Coaching: Tuesday and Thursday 3.30pm-4.30pm. Twilight Play, Tuesday and Thursday from 5.30pm.