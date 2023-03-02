Concept art of the Percy Thomson Arboretum. Construction will begin at the end of March and should finish in late April. Photo / Supplied

The Thomson Arboretum will undergo developments this month to make the botanical garden more accessible.

The Percy Thomson Trust has announced the construction and planting of two native gardens and a community seating area at the Thomson Arboretum.

The development includes a new entrance garden and an access-friendly central garden space with seating to encourage people to stay and enjoy the special native plantings.

Construction will begin at the end of March and should finish in late April.

Percy Thomson Trust trustee Jim Clarkson says it’s the first new development for the Thomson Arboretum since its establishment in 2001.

“The arboretum is a really special place. We’ve planted over 100 different native species, including plants that are significant to Taranaki, but right now there’s no place for people to relax. With these developments, we’re hoping to draw people into the heart of the arboretum, give them a reason to stay, and help our community become more aware of this incredible native garden right in their backyard.”

Trustee Helen Cloke says this project is just the beginning, with more being planned for the future.

“The next stage is looking at funding for a large sculptural piece. Then a nature playground for tamariki, with tree stumps, boulders, and fun things to explore and clamber over. We want to bring in more educational aspects so whānau, school groups, and anyone who’s interested can learn more about the special native plants we have here. It’s about growing interest in the arboretum and connecting it back to the community.”

Percy Thomson MBE (1884–1962), a former Stratford mayor, left a significant bequest to be used for an arboretum, herbarium and an art gallery in the Stratford district.

Stratford District Council established the Percy Thomson Trust in 2002, with the responsibility for the management of the Percy Thomson Gallery, the Thomson Arboretum and the Thomson Herbarium.