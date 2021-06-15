There's plenty of pride in latest exhibition at Eltham Village Gallery

Dimmie Danielewski stands to the right of one of her pieces of art on display in the exhibition she has curated at the Eltham Village Art Gallery. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Local artist Dimmie Danielewski has plenty to be proud of when it comes to the art on display in the Eltham Village Gallery.

Dimmie has curated, as well as contributed to, the exhibition Proud Aotearoa which opened on June 8, and says the exhibition has come together even better than she imagined when she first conceived the idea eight or nine months ago.

"I didn't see any photos of the work from the contributing artists, only their written descriptions, so when it came to actually putting everything together it was really cool to see exactly what each artist had created."

Another one of Dimmie Danielewski's pieces.

Dimmie says the idea of the exhibition came to her last year.

"I volunteer here at the gallery sometimes, and so I was sitting in here and started thinking how great it would be to have an exhibition here that truly reflected the diverse community we live in. As a local queer artist myself, I envisioned a group exhibition of LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, asexual/aromatic) artists telling their stories and sharing their talent."

There can be a misconception, says Dimmie, that rural towns such as Eltham can be lonely if you are a member of the LGBT community. That's not the case at all, she says.

"I think people think they might be the only one around, or that people around them won't be accepting, so this exhibition isn't just about telling our stories and sharing our art, but also creating a space where people can see there are others like them."

TXT MSG by Wes Milne is one of the pieces on display.

Eltham is the perfect location for the exhibition, she says.

"Eltham is an amazing town and community, with plenty of diversity and I can think of no better place to hold this exhibition."

Eltham artist Sara Griffiths uses locally milled timber to create her one of a kind pieces.

Dimmie says the diverse range of artists who have contributed pieces have helped make the exhibition a true celebration of diversity.

"We have people of all ages, we have people from different ethnicities or countries, there are gender diverse people represented, queer people, trans people. There are artists who have exhibited their work before, and others for who this is a new experience."

Dimmie says the fact the exhibition is running during June, a month internationally known as Pride month, was no coincidence.

"It's apt, this month is all about celebrating our diversity and encouraging conversations, and that is something I want from this exhibition."

Fairy Godmother 1 by South Taranaki artist Cinderella.

The only rule Dimmie had for the exhibition was a limit of five pieces per artist in order to ensure there was space for everyone's work to be perfectly placed.

"That was the only rule though, I didn't insist on a particular medium, so we have a range of art, from paintings to assemblages, crochet to interactive pieces and woodwork."

Dimmie says she hopes everyone gains something from the exhibition.

"From the artists being able to share their talent in a welcoming environment, to members of the LGBT community being able to see themselves represented in the art on display and to people who are simply keen to see some great art and maybe learn something about our community, everyone is welcome and I hope everyone finds something they love here."