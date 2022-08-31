Bjorn Grube painted landscapes from life. Photo/ Supplied

A recollection of memories will surface with The Village Gallery's new exhibition.

The Village Gallery committee member Sue Morton says Recollections features a number of artworks created by the late Bjorn Grube.

"His family kindly donated a number of the works to us as a fundraiser. The funds raised will go towards the costs associated with running the gallery."

Bjorn moved to Hāwera from Denmark, and then retired to New Plymouth with his wife Doreen.

Bjorn was a valued member of the gallery, she says.

"As well as exhibiting, Bjorn was a regular volunteer, both as a sitter and as a willing supporter of our working bees and fundraising events. We were privileged to hold his Retrospective exhibition in 2016 shortly after he and his wife, Doreen retired to New Plymouth."

Sue says as well as being valued at the gallery, he was also valued in the community.

"Many will remember Bjorn as a renowned watercolour artist who regularly exhibited his paintings around Taranaki.

"Bjorn painted for over 20 years, mainly in watercolour. He exhibited regularly in club exhibitions and sold paintings in England, Denmark and New Zealand. Bjorn attended many workshops and enjoyed the challenge of painting outdoors. He was a lovely guy, everyone loved him."

The exhibition will feature a number of Bjorn's paintings, with the framed ones to be sold in a silent auction and the unframed ones to be offered as a gallery donation.

"If people purchase the unframed ones they can take them home immediately. Bjorn's work was always popular. He painted landscape paintings from life. He was very talented."

She expects the artworks to go quickly and encourages people to come in and view them.

"He was very talented at what he did. We can't wait to share his artworks with the community."

The Details:

What: Recollections fundraiser exhibition.

When: Runs until September 23.

Where: The Village Gallery, Eltham.